A procession of Swiss guards escorted Mrs. Merkel and her husband through the Apostolic Palace to the papal office where Pope Francis came out to warmly grasp her hand in both of his and say "Buongiorno."
She spent some 45 minutes with the Pope and received from him a small bronze copy of the Holy Door, as well as copies of his key documents.
Merkel then met with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi in Rome before attending a peace prayer at the Colosseum organized by the Rome-based charity Sant'Egidio.
Translated with www.DeepL.com/Translator (free version)
More No Comment
Iraq: a musician plays music with cleaning tools as instruments
Daniel Craig unveils his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
Argentina: Rescuers save a humpback whale stranded on a beach
Afghans flock to passport office reopened by Taliban
Climate protesters invade the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris
Russian film crew blasts off to make first movie in space
Rubbish litters Marseille beaches a day after heavy storms
Clashes, tear gas at Bolivia coca farmers' protest
Protest against mandatory vaccine for New York City school staff
Extinction Rebellion attempt Zurich blockade
Greenpeace boats block Dutch Shell refinery
Arc de Triomphe installation unwrapping begins
Thermal camera images of Cumbre Vieja volcano and lava flows on Spain's La Palma
Pro-Catalan independence protesters gather in Barcelona
An Italian offshore supply vessel on Saturday rescued 65 migrants