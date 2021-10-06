Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives his Conservative Party conference speech on Wednesday against a backdrop of discontent over fuel shortages, a bitter row with France over fishing rights and fears that a Brexit-related labour crunch could see UK supermarket shelves bare in the run-up to Christmas.

But Johnson, speaking in Manchester's Exchange Hall on the final day of the conference, is expected to continue the bullish and unapologetic tone that he has adopted throughout recent weeks.

Johnson will likely stress his Conservative government's ability to take tough decisions and blame business -- not Brexit -- for labour shortages that have led to emergency visas being issued to foreign nationals in order to end the UK's fuel crisis.

In a statement prior to the conference, Johnson hammered home his 'Build Back Better' slogan and said that his government would act on issues such as unemployment and climate change.

His position is made easier by a fractured opposition Labour party, whose conference last month only illustrated the unpopularity of leader Keir Starmer, who replaced Jeremy Corbyn as leader last year.