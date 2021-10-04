Arc de Triomphe installation unwrapping begins

Workers on Monday dismantled an installation which was wrapped around Paris' Arc de Triomphe.
They removed the silver and blue fabric three weeks after it was placed on the iconic French landmark.
The installation by late artist couple Christo and Jeanne-Claude, who conceived the project in 1961, opened in September.
Vladimir Yavachev, who is Christo's nephew said that the materials used in the installation would be given to NGO Parley for the Oceans to be recycled.
The idea for the artwork was born in the early '60s, when Bulgarian-born Christo Vladimirov Javacheff and his wife Jeanne-Claude Denat de Guillebon lived in Paris.
Jeanne-Claude died in 2009, and Christo in May last year.
The monument was to be wrapped last fall, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed it.
