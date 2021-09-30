BREAKING NEWS
Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kick rugby balls while visiting Northern Ireland

While on a royal trip to Northern Ireland Wednesday (29 SEPT. 2021), William and Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the City of Derry Rugby Club.

The couple spoke to athletes and also kicked around a rugby ball.

They then spoke with contributors of a program called 'Sport Uniting Communities," which uses sporting events to promote peace and reconciliation across religious lines.

