Man appears in UK court charged with murder of Sabina Nessa

A man has appeared in court over the murder of London primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

The Metropolitan Police force said on Monday that they had charged a 36-year-old man, Koci Selamaj, from Eastbourne.

He was arrested in the southern English town on Sunday in what police called a "significant" development in their investigation.

On Tuesday, he first appeared at Willesden Magistrates’ Court, facing one count of murder. The suspect's lawyer has indicated that he will plead not guilty.

The 28-year-old teacher was found dead in a park in Kidbrooke, southeast London, on September 17.

Police suspect that Nessa was killed during a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub near her home.

Her murder has fueled fresh concerns about female safety on the streets of the British capital city.

On Friday, hundreds of people held a candlelight vigil in her memory, demanding an end to violence against women.

Nessa’s death came six months after the abduction, rape, and murder of 33-year-old Sarah Everard in south London by a serving police officer.

The Everard case shocked the country and also saw people take to the streets to denounce violence against women.