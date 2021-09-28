Hundreds of Haitian migrants trek through Colombia's Darien Gap jungle, crossing river streams and going up swampy roads to reach Panama, their next step towards their dream of a better life in the United States.

Six countries still separate him from the United States, where friends and family await.

Under an agreement between the governments of Panama and Colombia, no more than 650 migrants are allowed to cross the border every day, contributing to the bottleneck.

So far this year, an estimated 60,000 people have crossed the Colombia-Panama border -- a key crossing for migrants fleeing poverty and violence in their home countries in search of a better life up north.