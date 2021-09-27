Moldovan reforms will be for voters, not EU, says country's new PM

Moldova’s new pro-European Prime Minister says any national reforms will be for the country's voters, not for the European Union.

Earlier this year, Brussels announced it would mobilise up to €600 million in financial assistance, grants and investments for Chișinău to help with its recovery from the pandemic.

But the money has come with strict conditions, including economic reforms, as well as stepping up the fight against corruption.

Speaking to Euronews during her first foreign trip, Natalia Gavrilița - who assumed her role last month - told Euronews that Moldova is will not be enacting the reforms just to please the EU, but because it was demanded by voters.

"The citizens of Moldova are tired of governments who lie, of politicians who steal, of public services that do not work for the people, of decisions that do not take account of the public interest," Gavrilița said.

"And what they have said in these elections is that they want a government who they can trust. And this means a government that makes everyday decisions, keeping in mind the public benefit and not the benefit of a few. So, you know, is this a pro-European pro or pro-Russian agenda? This is actually a pro citizens agenda."

The Prime Minister also says her government wants to make reforms irreversible, as well as making the country's economy more attractive to foreign investors.

"So, in the 30 years of instability and rampant corruption, the private sector has also become tainted by vested interests. So, what we are looking to do is dramatically reduce barriers to entry. So we want to demonopolise [certain] fields."

Gavrilița told Euronews that good governance and the fight against corruption will make the country more attractive, which could also help with the reintegration of its breakaway Russian-speaking Transnistria region.