Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg addresses the crowd in Berlin at the Fridays for Future protest. Tens of thousands of climate activists including Greta Thunberg have begun descending on German cities to crank up the pressure on candidates competing to succeed Angela Merkel at this weekend's general election.
Hundreds of people rallied in a Prague square to protest what they say is insufficient government action to combat climate change.Czech schoolchildren representing the worldwide movement Fridays for Future made up the bulk of protesters in Prague's Malostranske Namesti.
Hundreds of protestors flooded the streets in Rome to make a stand against climate change. Protesters met in a central square in Rome and marched with flags and banners through the heart of the city. The global 'strike' against the climate crisis involved other cities and thousands of people around the world.
Dozens of Indian students and climate activists march in New Delhi as part of the global "Youth for Climate" movement.
Protestors chanting and Taliban dancing
Puigdemont supporters protest his detention
Fog catchers provide water to deserted hills of Lima
Thousands of Jewish worshippers flock to the Western Wall for Sukkot
The world tallest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai is ready to roll
Firefighters race to protect giant sequoias in California fires
Traders evacuate burning market in El Salvador
Marseille: a giant puppet alerts on the fate of migrant children
Egyptian artist carves pencil tips into tiny statues of pharaohs
Displaced Syrian children in Idlib compose 'letters of peace'
Volcano spews lava on Spanish island of La Palma
Police clear virus rules protest at Melbourne shrine
Canary Islands: Houses and crops are threatened by the lava flow.
Russians gather to mourn victims of campus shooting spree
Canary Islands: Lava engulfs 100 homes after The Cumbre Vieja erupted