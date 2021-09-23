Jewish worshippers flock to the Western Wall Plaza, the holiest site at which Jews can pray, for the Sukkot festival Priestly blessing.

Sukkot, or the "Feast of the Tabernacles", is a week-long festival which in 2021 began at nightfall on September 20, during which people eat and sleep in makeshift booths to commemorate the biblical exodus of the Israelites from Egypt, some 3,200 years ago according to Jewish tradition