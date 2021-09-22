Croatian police say they have established the identity of a mysterious woman found on an island earlier this month.

She was identified by police on Wednesday as 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, from Slovakia, after numerous tips from Croatia and abroad.

Adamcova was found on the northern Adriatic island of Krk on September 12 with no memory of who she is or where she came from.

She had been sitting on a jagged rock close to the sea in a remote part of the island that is inhabited by bears and wild boars.

She was found after her cries for help in English were heard by a local fisherman near the village of Soline.

A photo released by police showed a blond woman with blue eyes and bloodied face. It was reported that the woman communicated in English but couldn’t give her name.

Her backpack was found nearby with personal belongings and an empty purse, but with no identity documents or a mobile phone.

"According to what has been established so far, the Slovak citizen stayed in Croatia as a tourist," police said in a statement.

The woman was recovered from Krk by the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service on September 12. HGSS

The Croatian Mountain Rescue Service said that the woman had spent a night at the seashore and was found "with light injuries and disoriented."

The case has drawn attention both in Croatia and internationally.

Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

Adamcova has since been transferred to a hospital in the town of Rijeka on the Croatian mainland. Police described her condition as "stable" and said that Croatian social services will take over once she is released from hospital care.

Police have been investigating the missing persons register and visiting local hotels and private accommodation for more information.