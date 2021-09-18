BREAKING NEWS
Algeria

Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies aged 84

By Mark Armstrong with AP
Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died aged 84, state television announced on Friday.

Bouteflika fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation, and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power.

The report did not give the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.

Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that badly weakened him.

Concerns about his state of health were kept secret from the Algerian public and helped fuel public frustration with his 20-year rule.

Mass public protests by the Hirak movement led to his departure.

An astute political chameleon, Bouteflika had been known as a wily survivor ever since he fought for independence from colonial ruler France in the 1950s and 1960s.