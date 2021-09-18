Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika dies aged 84

Algeria's former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died aged 84, state television announced on Friday.

Bouteflika fought for independence from France, reconciled his conflict-ravaged nation, and was then ousted amid pro-democracy protests in 2019 after two decades in power.

The report did not give the cause of death or information about funeral arrangements.

Bouteflika had suffered a stroke in 2013 that badly weakened him.

Concerns about his state of health were kept secret from the Algerian public and helped fuel public frustration with his 20-year rule.

Mass public protests by the Hirak movement led to his departure.

An astute political chameleon, Bouteflika had been known as a wily survivor ever since he fought for independence from colonial ruler France in the 1950s and 1960s.