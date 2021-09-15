EU did it 'the right way' on COVID vaccination: VDL

Von der Leyen wasted no time in highlighted that "the EU is among the world's leaders" when it comes to COVID vaccination, despite its slow start.

She flagged that more than 700 million doses have so far been distributed to the 27 member states and that the bloc has also delivered another 700 million doses to more than 130 countries worldwide as well.

"We are the only region in the world to do that," she said "We followed the science, we delivered to Europe"

"We did it the right way because we did it the European way and I think it worked," she went on. But she warned that "while we have every reason to be confident, we have no reason to be complacent" calling for vaccination worldwide to be accelerated.