European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is to deliver her annual State of the European Union address on Wednesday to take stock of the past 12 months and outlines plans for the coming year.
She will address MEPs at 09:00 CEST. Watch live in the video player, above.
In summary
- This is the 10th State of the European Union — SOTEU — speech delivered and VDL's second;
- MEPs will voice their opinions on the European Commission's work and plans after the speech;
COVID is to take centre-stage with VDL expected to reiterate the bloc is now leading the US on vaccinations;
The Recovery Plan, the bloc's €807 billion package to boost member states' COVID-hit economies, likely to also feature prominently;
Also certain to be included: the EU's efforts to tackle climate change and protect the rule of law;
Follow live updates
09:20
EU did it 'the right way' on COVID vaccination: VDL
Von der Leyen wasted no time in highlighted that "the EU is among the world's leaders" when it comes to COVID vaccination, despite its slow start.
She flagged that more than 700 million doses have so far been distributed to the 27 member states and that the bloc has also delivered another 700 million doses to more than 130 countries worldwide as well.
"We are the only region in the world to do that," she said "We followed the science, we delivered to Europe"
"We did it the right way because we did it the European way and I think it worked," she went on. But she warned that "while we have every reason to be confident, we have no reason to be complacent" calling for vaccination worldwide to be accelerated.
09:16
Next year will be 'test of character': VDL
The Commission chief has taken to the floor.
She stressed that "the next year will be another test of character but I believe it is when you are tested that your spirit, your soul, truly shines through and as I look through our Union, I know that Europe will pass the test".
She urged people to draw inspiration from the European youth, praising their "empathy and solidarity" as well as their belief that "we have a responsibility towards our planet."
"Our union will be stronger if it is more like our next generation," she said.
The Commission wants you to know ... Part 4
Brussels also ants to stress it is taking steps to protect rule of law domestically. Over the past year it has:
- released two annual EU-wide reports on the rule of law;
- included a conditionality mechanism into the NextGenerationEU recovery plan to suspend, reduce or restrict access to EU funding in case of breaches;
- created a European Public Prosecutor's Office to fight against cross-border crime and corruption.
08:42
The Commission wants you to know ... Part 3
On climate change, here's what Brussels has been doing over the past 12 months:
- MEPs and EU leaders have reached a deal to reduce net greenhouse gas emission by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels;
- the European Climate Law also enshrines in legislation the EU's commitment to reaching climate neutrality by 2050;
- the European Green Deal package was presented in July 2021 and plans for greater energy efficiency with more renewables, better housing construction standards.
- it also includes a Just Transition Mechanism to help regions transition towards a climate-neutral eonomy.
08:33
The Commission wants you to know ... Part 2
On the economic recovery, the Commission kindly reiterates that:
- a €2 trillion package has been reached, which includes the bloc's next seven-year budget (€1.2 trillion) and a stimulus package of €807 billion;
- EU bonds were issued for the very first time to raise money to fund the stimulus package;
- it has now approved 18 of the national recovery and resilience plans submitted in late August which details what member states will do with the money from Brussels.
08:27
The Commission wants you to know...Part 1
The EU's executive released a handy 51-page report last week on its "achievements" of the past year.
The first part is, no surprise, dedicated to the global health crisis. Here's what the Commission wants you to know:
- Over 522 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the 27-country bloc;
- More than 70% of the adult population is now fully vaccinated;
- The Digital COVID Certificate is "a symbol of an open and safe Europe", helping the aviation activity to recover to over 70% of pre-crisis levels;
- There's a strategy to help against future health crises which includes stronger mandates for the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the European Medicines Agency and building the EU's pharmaceutical strategic autonomy.