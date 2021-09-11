There is heavy traffic up towards Fagradalsfjall in Iceland. Tourists flock to experience the rare close contact with the earth's interior. But beware, for Mother Earth is known to be capricious.
The volcano came to life in March just as Iceland began to open up to tourists again. Tourism in Iceland struggled after the pandemic, but then the eruption of the volcano began. Over 260,000 people have visited the volcano so far.
Now the lava may solidify for good. The experts are unsure whether the lava show will start up again.
More No Comment
Ronaldo fans in festival mood ahead of ''Messiah'' return
Memorial in New York marks 20 years since 9/11
'Health worker' themed runway show at China Fashion Week
Afghan women rally in support of the Taliban
80 homes evacuated after Mexico landslide
NYSE holds minute of silence for 9/11 victims
Alain Delon, Jean Dujardin among grievers bidding adieu to Belmondo
Paris Art Fair 2021 opens its doors
Puppet depicting young refugee girl continues European journey
France pays rare national tribute to cinema icon Jean-Paul Belmondo
Coast guard rescue migrants off coast of Lampedusa
Chamonix mountain guide company marks 200th birthday atop Mont Blanc
Parade in Pyongyang marks founding of NKorea
A gas blast occured in a residential building in Noginsk, Russia
Confederate statue taken down in Virginia