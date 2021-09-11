There is heavy traffic up towards Fagradalsfjall in Iceland. Tourists flock to experience the rare close contact with the earth's interior. But beware, for Mother Earth is known to be capricious.

The volcano came to life in March just as Iceland began to open up to tourists again. Tourism in Iceland struggled after the pandemic, but then the eruption of the volcano began. Over 260,000 people have visited the volcano so far.

Now the lava may solidify for good. The experts are unsure whether the lava show will start up again.