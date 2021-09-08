A crowd erupted in cheers and song Wednesday as work crews hoisted an enormous statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee off the giant pedestal where it has towered over Virginia's capital city for more than a century.
The piece, one of America's largest monuments to the Confederacy, was lifted away just before 9 a.m. as one of the construction workers who helped strap harnesses to Lee and his horse lifted his arms in the air and counted down, "Three, two, one!" to jubilant shouts from a crowd of hundreds.
Black Lives Matter signs were seen in the crowd. Some chanted "Whose streets? Our streets!" and sang, "Hey hey hey, goodbye."
The statue was lowered to the ground where it was expected to be cut into pieces so that it can be brought to a secure location, where it will be stored until its final disposition is determined.
One of America's largest monuments to the Confederacy, was taken down from its prominent perch after years of resistance and a long court battle. Among the crowd watching the removal, there did not appear to be any visible counterprotesters.
Gov. Ralph Northam ordered the statue taken down last summer, citing the pain felt across the country over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis after a white police officer pressed a knee into his neck. But until a recent court ruling cleared the way, Northam's plans had been tied up in litigation.
The statue, a 21-foot (6-meter) bronze equestrian sculpture that sits atop a pedestal nearly twice that tall, has towered above a prominent residential boulevard named Monument Avenue since 1890 in this former capital of the Confederacy.
Crews began work before 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two public viewing areas were set up, with only limited visibility. A crowd of about 200 people chanted "What do we want? Justice. When do we want it? Now!" as a work crew dwarfed by the size of the statue strapped red and blue harnesses to the Lee figure and his horse. The workers were lifted up to the statue on platforms.
More No Comment
Child pulled from rubble after shelling in Idlib
Cubans pray to Virgin of Regla for end of pandemic amid virus spike
A powerful earthquake struck near the Pacific resort city of Acapulco on Tuesday night
Women march in Kabul against Pakistan and demanding freedom
Groups of migrants rescued off UK port of Dover
Warning shots fired amid protest march in Kabul
The IAA mobility show opens for the first time in Munich
Taliban cover murals on the security wall around Kabul
Exhibition depicts how modern life might be viewed in 1000 years time
Gazans celebrate escape of six Palestinians from Israeli prison
Festival reenacts everyday lives of the Vikings
Valencia celebrates Las Fallas festival for first time since pandemic
Tokyo bids farewell to Paralympics with fireworks display
Short in front, long behind: the Mullet Cup holds its championship in the French Creuse
Boom time for Afghan arms dealers in Taliban heartland