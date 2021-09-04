Tivoli being the second oldest amusement park in the world was during covid a place to go outside.

It is the first time in the 178 year old history of Tivoli, that Tivolis new CEO Susanne Mørch Koch, opens an official Garden & Flower Festival.

Denmark will the 10. of September stop all covid restrictions inside Denmark.

The aim is to celebrate by setting new international standards for garden and flower-art.

To do that are people being decorated with flowers and filmed by professional flower photographers.

International flower artist- & photographer Stine Heilmann, who is living in New York but originally from Denmark, hopes the Flower Festival will get people “inspired and give them a smile on their face and remind them of, you know, happiness and life and the and the beauty in life”.

All visitors travelling to Denmark have to carry a negative covid test made prior travelling to enter Denmark.

Rick Matthijssen from Holland feels “it is amazing without a mask. Just like everything's going back to normal”.

Millions of flowers have always been part of Tivoli’s DNA.

During the festival flowers are also given to eat by the Michelin restaurant in Tivoli, Gemyse. The area is called “flowers you can eat” - and reflects the living gourmet-scene in Denmark. Soon the area became a favourite selfie-place.

Tivoli is open for the summer until September 29, but it opens most of the time in various ways including New Year.