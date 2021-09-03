Dozens of migrants on Thursday were detained by officers of Mexico's migration authorities and the national guard, as they walked through the southern state of Chiapas on their way to the United States.
Before authorities started the raid nearly two hundred people were in the group.
The group had left Tapachula in recent days after waiting for their transit papers from migration authorities.
The National Guard has deployed more than 14,000 troopers in the south.
More No Comment
A community comes together after tornado from Ida’s remnants
Afghan women demand rights during protest in Taliban-held Kabul
Ida floods New York highways, people abandon cars
Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport