Residents in Mullica Hill, New Jersey come together to help after a tornado from Hurricane Ida’s remnants touched down. At least 23 deaths have been registered across the state, according to the governor, Phil Murphy.
Flash flooding caused by the remnants of Hurricane Ida killed at least 41 people in the New York area overnight into Thursday, including several who perished in their basements during the "historic" weather event that officials blamed on climate change.
Record rainfall, which prompted an unprecedented flash flood emergency warning for New York City, turned streets into rivers and shut down subway services as water cascaded down platforms onto tracks.
More No Comment
Mexico's National Guard detain Haitian migrants as they walked through the southern state of Chiapas
Afghan women demand rights during protest in Taliban-held Kabul
Ida floods New York highways, people abandon cars
Paralympian and musician: Manami Ito, Japan's show-stealing violinist
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport