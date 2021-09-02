Haunting notes stream from Manami Ito's violin as she gracefully draws her bow back and forth, clasping it with her specially designed prosthetic arm.
The Japanese musician enthralled a nation with her brief but show-stealing performance at the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympics, and playing violin isn't even her day job.
The 36-year-old is a qualified nurse and a former Paralympian swimmer who has spent the years since she lost her right arm in a motorbike accident defying her naysayers and overcoming every obstacle before her.
More No Comment
Torrential rain causes devastating flooding in the Catalan town of Alcanar
Curious Southern Right whale pushes paddleboard
Auroras paint the sky in stunning timelapse filmed from space
Floods in India's Assam force villagers and wildlife to flee
Yemeni children return to school amid war and pandemic
Galapagos' pink iguanas now critically endangered
Sri Lanka reports rare birth of elephant twins
Parana River water level drops to historic low
World's largest triceratops skeleton on display in Paris
Rare and expensive cars on show at festival in Russia
Taliban take full control of Afghanistan airport
Hurricane Ida: flooded streets and destroyed homes at LaPlace in Louisiana
Devastating wildfire in Northern California
Police drag activists out of court in Poland
Rare snowfall in South Africa caused by a cold front