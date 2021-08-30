Mount Etna in Sicily erupted on Sunday, spewing lava flows and sending up plumes of ash.

The activity of Europe's largest active volcano caused ash and lapillus to fall on some villages on the slopes of the volcano, according to the Catania Institute for Geophysics and Volcanology.

There was no impact on the operations of the nearby Catania international airport.

Etna is the largest of Italy's three active volcanoes which also include Stromboli, on the Sicilian island of the same name, and Mount Vesuvius near Naples which last erupted in 1944.

Etna's last eruption was on August 10.