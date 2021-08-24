Fireworks light up the sky above Tokyo's National Stadium as the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games kick off, with people gathering outside the stadium, hoping to taste the atmosphere despite being locked out.

Japanese Paralympic athlete Tomoki Tagawa, bronze medallist in the 4x100m relay in Rio, lights the Paralympic cauldron on the Yume-no-Ohashi Bridge, following the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.