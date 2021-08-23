Another day or two of work, and this huge selfie the size of a four-storey building will be completed. Street artist Anetta Lukjanova came to the street art festival Stenograffia from Finland. She often screenshots stories of her friends to get inspiration for her artworks, such as this one.
That's how she combines quick the medium of a phone photo and slow medium of painting with oil or acrylic paints.
The festival highlights its legal character, getting support of the local authorities and official approval for the surfaces to use.
This helps to sustain the legacy of the festival works which indeed live for many years after and become tourist attractions later on. For some artists the festival became the springboard to start the street art career.
This year, in addition to traditional murals, an artistic wire fence, an installation in the form of an indicator of the health of architectural buildings and painted kiosks, appeared in the city. The festival traditionally starts in July and will last until the end of August. Seven more works are yet to appear.
More No Comment
New wildfire breaks-out on the fire-stricken island of Evia
Afghan refugees in India's New Delhi demand rights outside UNHCR
Colombians enjoy the Silleteros parade during the Flowers festival in Medellin
Hundreds rally in Paris in support of Afghan people
Storm Henri approaches the northeastern shores of the United States
Russian National Flag Day
Women in Instabul rally for Afghan women
Polish activists hold LGBT rights march at foot of monastery
Thousands march at Pride Parade in Copenhagen
People in London protest to show solidarity with the people of Afghanistan
'No one asked where we are going': Afghans reach Pakistan border
Diving among ancient ruins where Romans used to party
Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in Melbourne on Saturday.
Troops fire in air to control crowds at Kabul airport
Aerial images show residences at Creekside Mobile Home Park destroyed after the Cache fire ripped th