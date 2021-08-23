The Taliban say the 31 August deadline for the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan is a "red line" and that no extension will be allowed.

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that personnel may need to stay beyond that date to continue the evacuation of all Americans.

But Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said that such a move would mean "they are extending occupation", and this would create "mistrust" between the Taliban and the United States.

11:18 Taliban spokesman: 31 August withdrawal a 'red line' A spokesman for the Taliban said the deadline of 31 August for the withdrawal of international troops from Afghanistan was a "red line" and that no extension would be allowed. While U.S. President Joe Biden had promised the withdrawal of troops by the 31 August deadline, he has since said personnel may need to stay to continue the evacuation of all Americans from the country. Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen, speaking in an interview with U.K. broadcaster Sky on Sunday, said "if they extended, that means they are extending occupation". He added that any extension would create "mistrust" between the Taliban and the U.S. 10:17 Warnings over refugee intake from Europe's political right A right-wing candidate in France's 2022 presidential race has banished any notion of an "unconditional welcome" for Afghan refugees, saying solutions should be sought to relocate those displaced in countries bordering Afghanistan.

"We must prioritise the reception of displaced people in this area," Valérie Pécresse, head of the Ile-de-France region around Paris and formerly of the right-wing Republicans party, told RTL.

"We have to work with the countries which surround Afghanistan, in particular the former Soviet republics", such as Uzbekistan or Tajikistan, "to see with the UN whether we cannot organise the temporary reception of refugees", she insisted.

As tens of thousands of Afghans seek to leave the country after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, Pécresse said there could "not be an unconditional welcome for all Afghans in France". Her comments follow those at the weekend of Austria's Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, who said he was against accepting any additional refugees from Afghanistan as Austria had "already made a disproportionately large contribution". READ MORE: Austrian chancellor says he's against taking in more Afghan refugees Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said that his country had already taken in enough refugees from Afghanistan. 10:05 German military on Kabul airport shooting There are still few details on this morning's exchange of fire at Kabul airport, reported by the German army. Below is its announcement on Twitter: "This morning at 4:13 p.m. CEST there was a firefight between Afghan security forces and unknown attackers at the North Gate of the airport #Kabul . An Afghan security guard was killed and three others wounded." There has been no comment from the US military, NATO or the Taliban. It's not clear who are the Afghan security forces referred to, given that the previous government's army had stopped fighting. It's thought some may have remained among western forces to help with security at Kabul airport. 09:49 First Belgian evacuation flight arrives home An airliner carrying 193 people exfiltrated from Kabul landed near Brussels on Monday, the first arrival on Belgian soil of a contingent of people evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban took power.

Carrying Belgian nationals but especially Afghans who worked for international organizations as well as their families, the Air Belgium plane landed at the military base of Melsbroek near Brussels shortly after 8:30am after flying from the Pakistani capital Islamabad.

AFP and other journalists saw passengers including several small children getting off the plane to join four grey military buses.

Belgian forces have already evacuated some 400 people from Kabul to Pakistan as part of their "Red Kite" operation, Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès said on Sunday evening.

At Kabul airport where "the situation remains volatile", four new evacuation flights are scheduled for Monday, she said on Twitter on Monday.

The evacuees will be taken from Melsbroek to the Peutie military base for health examinations and security checks.

Belgium, alongside several other NATO and EU countries, is taking part in the delicate operations to evacuate foreign nationals and Afghan personnel deemed to be in danger from the Taliban. 09:36 Taliban send fighters north to face rebellion The Taliban have sent fighters northward to face a nascent rebellion against the insurgents who seized the country over a week ago in a lightning offensive. So far, the Taliban said there had been no fighting though the rebels already have seized three rural districts in the mountains of the Hindu Kush. In Baghlan province, some 120 kilometres ers north of Kabul, fighters calling themselves the “People’s Uprising” claimed to have seized three districts in the Andarab Valley. Others have gathered in Panjshir province, the only of Afghanistan's 34 provinces not to fall to the Taliban. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the insurgents' forces had begun surrounding Panjshir province. Amurllah Saleh, Afghanistan's vice president under the country's absent President Ashraf Ghani, wrote on Twitter that Taliban fighters have massed near the province after facing ambushes. Mujahid said the Taliban planned to open negotiations with those in Panjshir. “So far there has been no fight,” he said. "We prefer to find a peaceful solution for Panjshir.” 09:22 Anti-Taliban protests in Europe, VdL speaks of 'moral duty' to help Afghans The weekend saw demonstrations in some European capitals against the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, and the US and NATO troop withdrawals. London and Paris. See videos and read more here on the protests inand European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said EU countries had a "moral duty" to help Afghans. READ MORE: Ursula von der Leyen says it is a 'moral duty' to help Afghans “This resettlement of vulnerable people is of utmost importance,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said. “It is our moral duty.” 09:12 UK evacuates over 5,700 people so far The United Kingdom has evacuated more than 5,700 people from Afghanistan, the British government said on Sunday evening, adding that it is redoubling its efforts to accelerate this process before the withdrawal of all American forces.

This operation, called PITTING, has evacuated 5,725 people from Kabul, including more than 3,100 Afghans and their families, since its launch on August 13, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Afghans employed locally by the UK are among the evacuees of diplomatic staff and nationals of the UK and other countries. 08:32 German military gives details of Kabul airport shooting "There was an exchange of gunfire between Afghan guards and unidentified assailants at the north gate of Kabul airport. An Afghan guard was killed and three others wounded," the German army said on its Twitter account, adding that German and American soldiers had taken part in "subsequent exchanges of fire". No German soldiers were injured, the military says. Who opened fire and the circumstances of the shooting around 6:45 a.m. local time remain unclear. At this stage there is no word on the shooting from the US military, NATO or the Taliban. The incident happened at the same scene of chaos that on Saturday saw a crush of a panicked crowd kill seven Afghan civilians. 08:04 Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.” The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers. There was no further information and it wasn't known who the attackers were. The Taliban, who are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport, have until now not opened fire on NATO or Afghan troops within. Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said. Thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover.

Biden: Kabul airlift deadline may be extended beyond August 31

President Joe Biden said Sunday the U.S.-led evacuation of Americans, at-risk Afghans and others from the Kabul airport accelerated this weekend, although it remains vulnerable to threats posed by the Islamic State extremist group, AP reports.

One week after the Taliban completed its takeover of Afghanistan by capturing Kabul, Biden said discussions are underway among military officials about potentially extending the airlift beyond Biden's Aug. 31 deadline. “Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are discussions,” he said, suggesting the possibility that the Taliban will be consulted.

Since Aug. 14, one day before the Taliban entered Kabul, the airlift has evacuated 28,000 people, Biden said. He said that included 11,000 who had departed from Kabul in a 36-hour period this weekend, but he did not provide details. The number appeared to include flights by charter and non-U.S. military aircraft as well as the U.S. Air Force C-17 and C-130 transport planes that have been flying daily from the capital. The U.S. military is controlling air traffic on both the civilian and military sides of the airport.

Tens of thousands of people remain to join the airlift, which has been slowed by security issues and U.S. bureaucracy hurdles.

Biden asserted, without a full explanation, that U.S. forces have managed to improve access to the airport for Americans and others seeking to get on flights. He suggested that the perimeter had been extended, widening a “safe zone.”

“What I’m not going to do is talk about the tactical changes we’re making to make sure we maintain as much security as we can," he said. "We have constantly, how can I say it, increased rational access to the airport, where more folk can get there more safely. It's still a dangerous operation but I don’t want to go into the detail of how we’re doing that.”

Later Biden added: “We've discussed a lot with the Taliban. They’ve been cooperative in extending some of the perimeter.”

He said groups of Americans in Kabul are being moved more efficiently and safely to the airport, but he provided no details.

“Any American who wants to get home, will get home,” he asserted.

Earlier Sunday, administration officials said the U.S. military is considering “creative ways” to get Americans and others into the Kabul airport for evacuation from Afghanistan amid “acute” security threats, and the Pentagon on Sunday ordered six U.S. commercial airlines to help move evacuees from temporary sites outside of Afghanistan.

Addressing a criticism cited by many Republicans, Biden said no Afghan evacuees are being flown directly to the United States from Afghanistan without prior screening. He said they are being screened in third countries.

Biden and his top aides have repeatedly cited their concern that extremist groups in Afghanistan will attempt to exploit the chaos around the Kabul airport.

“The threat is real, it is acute, it is persistent and something we’re focused with every tool in our arsenal," said Biden's national security adviser, Jake Sullivan.

Sullivan said on CNN's “State of the Union” that 3,900 people had been airlifted out of Kabul on U.S. military flights over the past 24 hours. A U.S. defense official, speaking on condition of anonymity to provide details not yet made public, said those people were flown on a total of 23 flights — 14 by C-17 transports and nine aboard C-130 cargo planes.

That represents an increase from 1,600 flown out aboard U.S. military planes in the previous 24 hours, but remains far below the 5,000 to 9,000 that the military says it has the capacity to airlift daily. Sullivan also said about 3,900 people were airlifted on non-U.S. military flights over the past 24 hours.

The Biden administration has given no firm estimate of the number of Americans seeking to leave Afghanistan. Some have put the total between 10,000 and 15.000. Sullivan on Sunday put it at “several thousand.”

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week,” Austin said that as Biden’s Aug. 31 deadline for ending the evacuation operation approaches, he will recommend whether to give it more time. Tens of thousands of Americans and others have yet to be flown out of the country.

Austin’s interview with ABC aired Sunday but was taped Saturday. In a notice Sunday, the State Department urged people seeking to leave Afghanistan as part of an organized private evacuation effort not come to the Kabul airport “until you have received specific instructions” to do so from the U.S. Embassy’s flight organizer. The notice said that others, including American citizens, who have received specific instructions from the embassy to make their way to the airport should do so.

Austin said the airlift would continue for as long as possible.

“We’re gonna try our very best to get everybody, every American citizen who wants to get out, out,” Austin said in the interview. “And we’ve got -- we continue to look at different ways to -- in creative ways -- to reach out and contact American citizens and help them get into the airfield.”

The British military said Sunday another seven people had been killed in the unceasing crush of crowds outside the airport.

Republicans in Congress stepped up their criticism of Biden's response. “If the Taliban is saying that Americans can travel safely to the airport, then there is no better way to make sure they get safely to the airport than to use our military to escort them,” GOP Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa, an Army veteran, said on ABC's “This Week.”

Ryan Crocker, who served as U.S. ambassador to Afghanistan under Presidents George W, Bush and Barack Obama, told CBS' “Face the Nation” that Biden’s management of the withdrawal was “catastrophic” and had unleashed a “global crisis.”

A central problem in the evacuation operation is processing evacuees once they reach other countries in the region and in Europe. Those temporary waystations, including in Qatar, Bahrain and Germany, are sometimes reaching capacity, although new sites are being made available, including in Spain.

In an attempt to alleviate that, and to free up military aircraft for missions from Kabul, the Pentagon on Sunday activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet. The Defense Department said 18 aircraft from American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will be directed to ferry evacuees from interim waystations. The airlines will not fly into Afghanistan. The six participating airlines have agreed to assist for a little less than two weeks, which roughly coincides with the currently planned duration of the airlift, which is to end Aug. 31.

The civil airline reserve system was last activated in 2003 for the Iraq War. The commercial airliners will retain their civilian status but the military's Air Mobility Command will control the flights.