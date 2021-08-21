Hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters clashed with police in Melbourne on Saturday. Aerial footage showed protesters breaking through police lines before violence erupted.
Police used pepper spray in an attempt to repel the protesters and arrested a number of them. Local media reported that around 700 police officers were patrolling the protest.
Melbourne is expected to remain on lockdown, the sixth of its kind in the pandemic, until September 2 after the recent outbreak of coronavirus cases.
