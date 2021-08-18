Man decapitated by ferry after boat accident in Ibiza port

One man has died after a ferry smashed into a small boat while entering the Spanish port of Ibiza.

Spain’s Civil Guard said the 46-year-old Spanish man who died was decapitated in the crash that occurred late on Tuesday night at the harbour entrance.

Another person suffered shock and minor injuries and was taken to the hospital after being rescued from the water, police said. The smaller eight-metre-long craft was completely destroyed.

Police are investigating the crash amid reports that the inflatable dinghy may not have had any lights on.

The Baleària ferry involved in the incident was travelling between the islands of Formentera and Ibiza. Police were reportedly first told about the crash by a bystander who heard the impact.

The company has expressed sadness about the crash, conveyed condolences to the family of the victim and stressed that it was working with the authorities to determine the cause.

The 132 passengers and ten crew members on board the ferry were unharmed and the vessel was not damaged, it added.