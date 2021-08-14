Protesters marched through Paris against a national mandate for a coronavirus health pass.

Legislation was brought into force requiring people to show a QR code proving they have a special virus pass before they can use restaurants and cafes, or travel across the country.

Over 9,000 COVID-related hospitalizations did not deter protesters who opposed the introduction of the pass, whilst others showed up to vent their overall frustration with the tenure of French President Emmanuel Macron.

Despite what is typically considered a slow summer weekend, in Paris alone, there were three different demonstrations taking place.