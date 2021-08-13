Madrid seared in temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) as the Spanish capital felt the dangerous heatwave affecting Southern Europe.

Spain's state meteorological agency forecast the hot conditions to stay through and said areas in the south could reach 47 Celsius (116.60 F).

That would break a national record of 46.9 C (116.4 F), set in Cordoba in July 2017.

Many southern European countries have suffered days of intense heat, accompanied by deadly wildfires in Algeria, Turkey, Italy and Greece.