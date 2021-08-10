BREAKING NEWS
Lionel Messi 'heading to Paris' amid speculation he'll sign for PSG

By Euronews
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the field during a Copa America semifinal match against Colombia at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Argentina's Lionel Messi stands on the field during a Copa America semifinal match against Colombia at the National stadium in Brasilia, Brazil, Tuesday, July 6, 2021   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Eraldo Peres
Argentine football star Lionel Messi is expected in the French capital on Tuesday afternoon, sources have told AFP and Associated Press news agencies, amid speculation he will sign for Paris Saint‑Germain.

It was announced last week that the 34-year-old would leave FC Barcelona after more than two decades with the Catalan club.

Messi's father and agent Jorge told reporters at El Prat Airport in Barcelona on Tuesday that his son would sign for the Parisian team, reported AP.

Messi became the most desired free agent in football history after his Barcelona contract expired. The Catalan club had hoped to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut, but it still wouldn't have complied with the Spanish league's financial regulations.

Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that could finance the signing of Messi.

Additional sources • AP, AFP