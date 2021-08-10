Lionel Messi 'heading to Paris' amid speculation he'll sign for PSG

Argentine football star Lionel Messi is expected in the French capital on Tuesday afternoon, sources have told AFP and Associated Press news agencies, amid speculation he will sign for Paris Saint‑Germain.

It was announced last week that the 34-year-old would leave FC Barcelona after more than two decades with the Catalan club.

Messi's father and agent Jorge told reporters at El Prat Airport in Barcelona on Tuesday that his son would sign for the Parisian team, reported AP.

Messi became the most desired free agent in football history after his Barcelona contract expired. The Catalan club had hoped to keep Messi, who agreed to a pay cut, but it still wouldn't have complied with the Spanish league's financial regulations.

Funded for a decade by Qatari sovereign wealth, PSG is one of the few clubs in the world that could finance the signing of Messi.