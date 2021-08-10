French Olympic medallists celebrate victory in Paris

France's basketball, volleyball and handball players celebrate their Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals in Paris, surrounded by hundreds of fans.
The Mayor of Paris Anne Hidalgo, the president of Paris 2024 Tony Estanguet and the president of the French Olympic Committee Brigitte Henriques were also present to congratulate the medallists.
