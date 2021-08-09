BREAKING NEWS
Shimmering tails and swimming feats: welcome to the world's biggest mermaid convention

Tresses swirl and fins shimmer as tens of people don tails and dive into a weekend of all things mermaid at the MerMagic convention in Manassas, Virginia, in the eastern United States. The convention is billed as the world's largest dedicated to mermaids and attracts enthusiasts from all walks -- or swims -- of life.

