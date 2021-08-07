Bridge in southern Taiwan destroyed by strong floods

A bridge in southern Taiwan was destroyed on Saturday 7 August by strong floods brought on by former typhoon Lupit that has turned into a tropical depression.
It also brought large amounts of rain to Taiwan's east coast.
