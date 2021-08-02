Residents of a southern Turkish village scrambled on Monday to save themselves and their livestock from wildfires that erupted near the resort beach resort of Bodrum.
In Bozalan, a hamlet outside Bodrum, helicopters attempted to put out the flames as residents struggled to get their cattle to safety.
Firefighters have been battling for a sixth day running to control blazes that have torn through forests near Turkey's beach destinations.
The fires, burning in parched conditions and strong winds since Wednesday, have left eight people dead and forced residents and tourists to flee vacation resorts in boats.
Many villagers lost homes and farm animals to the flames and smoke.
