In Latvia's capital, a pasta order comes in and a robotic arm springs into action at the Roboeatz eatery. Within 5 minutes, a piping hot plate is ready. Roboeatz was set up in January 2018 and aims to revolutionise the fast food industry with its innovative use of technology.
The Riga cafe, located under a crumbling concrete bridge, is designed in such a way that customers can observe the robotic arm at work.
It also has a seating area, although most customers prefer take away since vaccination certificates are required to be able to eat indoors in Latvia.
A Roboeatz app allows customers to order and pay for their dish before picking it up at the cafe.
