Married couple among dead as wildfires rage in Turkey and Italy

At least four people have died in wildfires in southern Europe that have seen dozens evacuated from their homes.

Fire and forest services put out several blazes threatening three villages on the Italian island of Sicily, Piana degli Albanesi, Strasatto Altofonte and San Giuseppe Jato.

So intense were the flames that ash rained down on several resorts on Friday night into Saturday morning.

The fires forced the closure of the international airport for an hour and 150 people had to be rescued from a beach by the Italian coastguard.

According to local media, at least a dozen fire fronts were active and the flames were being fanned by strong winds.

In Turkey, the number of people who have died in wildfires raging in the south of the country has risen to four.

The blazes burned down homes and forced the evacuation of villages and beach resorts.

Of almost 60 fires that broke out amid strong winds, the worst were in Antalya province.

The latest victims were an 82-year-old man and a married couple.

More than 50 people were taken to hospital and over 25 neighbourhoods were evacuated.