The Fire Brigade is evacuating the village of Drosia in Achaia, Peloponnese, for precautionary reasons following fire that broke out in the area on Wednesday afternoon.
According to sources, the front of the fire is in a ravine, but the winds that blow in the area are strong and make the firefighters' work even more difficult.
16 fire engines with a 47-member crew, two teams of firefighters on foot are assisted by five firefighting aircraft, including the Beriev-200, and two water dropping helicopters are battling the blaze.
On Tuesday, people in the suburbs of Athens react to the fire that scorched forests at the base of Mount Penteli north of the Greek capital. "This is crazy. It is crazy to set fires inside a residential area," says resident Maria Sofu after it was announced that four people have been arrested and an investigation is under way.
More No Comment
To celebrate 10 years together, Little Mix get the Madame Tussauds wax treatment
UK Prime Minister struggles with umbrella at police memorial
Lebanon artist creates debris-based sculpture at site of Beirut blast
Italy: severe flooding in the Lake Como area
Japan seniors find joy in cheerleading
Exhibition for dogs displays artwork at their eye-level
Emmanuel Macron is welcomed with garlands of flowers and seashells on Manihi Island
Peruvian security forces carry out drills ahead of Castillo's swearing-in ceremony
Sandstorm engulfs Chinese city
Marble quarry in Russia plays host to concert
Macron is on his first official trip to French Polynesia
Traditional diving competition from the Old Bridge in Mostar
Blind Japanese skateboarder going by feel
California's largest fire torches more homes
Floods devastate historic German winemaker