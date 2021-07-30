BREAKING NEWS
This content is not available in your region

Japan

Condom used to repair canoe at Tokyo Olympics

Access to the comments Comments
By AP
Jessica Fox of Australia competes in the Women's C1 of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.
Jessica Fox of Australia competes in the Women's C1 of the Canoe Slalom at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.   -   Copyright  AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Text size Aa Aa

Australian canoeist Jessica Fox found a perfectly stretchy, waterproof material for a boat repair at the Tokyo Olympics: a condom.

Fox, who won a bronze medal in women’s kayak slalom and gold in the canoe slalom, posted a video on social media this week of someone making repairs to the nose of her boat.

First, a gooey carbon mixture is applied before the condom is used to secure it in place.

"Bet you never knew condoms could be used for canoe repairs," she wrote, adding: "Very stretchy. Much strong."

@jessfoxcanoe

How kayakers use condoms 😂🤷🏽‍♀️ #kayaktips#hacksandtips#diy#carbonrepair#carbon#tokyo2020#olympicgames

♬ original sound - jess fox

The 27-year-old Fox is the world’s top-ranked paddler in canoe and kayak and won the first women’s canoe slalom race in Olympic history.