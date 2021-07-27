At this exhibition in Hong Kong, dogs are able to get up close and personal with art.
With abstract art, real size 3D dogs sculpture and digitised artworks shown on screens there is lots to see.
Most of the artworks are hung low on the walls, not at eye-level for humans, but at eye-level for dogs.
As one of the most densely populated cities in the world, there aren't many public places in Hong Kong that welcome people and their pets.
Most indoor venues and shopping centres in Hong Kong impose restrictions on dogs.
