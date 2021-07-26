Blind Japanese skateboarder going by feel

Ryusei Ouchi has all the usual trappings of a skateboarder -- the baggy T-shirt, the low-slung trousers, the flat-peak baseball hat. But he also skates with something else: a cane.
The 21-year-old, who goes by Jido, has lost 95 percent of his sight because of a condition called retinitis pigmentosa. But that hasn't stopped him skateboarding, or following the sport that debuted at the Tokyo Olympics this week.
Ouchi is a regular at a skate park in Tokorozawa, north of Tokyo, where he confidently performs tricks.
He lays down the board and pushes off with his cane out in front, swiping from side to side to feel out the obstacles.
He started skateboarding as a teenager, when a friend offered to let him try his board.
It wasn't easy to get into the sport, which involves regular tumbles and injuries even for those without a visual impairment.
To try to keep himself safe, especially at new venues, Ouchi does a careful survey of the site before he starts.
A lot of Ouchi's practice involves visualising his skating and his tricks.
The skateboarder is following the sport's Olympic debut and said he was thrilled when Japan's Yuto Horigome had scooped the first-ever gold medal.
And Ouchi has his own sporting ambitions -- he wants blind-skateboarding to be registered as a Paralympic sport.
More No Comment
Traditional diving competition from the Old Bridge in Mostar
California's largest fire torches more homes
Floods devastate historic German winemaker
Dinant hit by new floods yesterday evening after thunderstorms and heavy rain
Tunisian anti-government demonstrators rally in Tunis
Over 50 warships take part in Russia`s Navy Day parade in St Petersburg
Cars and buses stuck as London roads flood in storm
Clashes at Paris protest over virus passes
Rebels kill more than a dozen in roadside attack in eastern DRC
Lagoon in Argentine Patagonia turns pink due to pollution
Hair compost: A natural by-product of salons in London
Man from Idaho wins World Elk Calling Championships
Anti-Olympics protesters gather near Tokyo stadium
Japan Olympic superfan celebrates Tokyo 2020 Games
Protesters march in Spain after killing of gay man