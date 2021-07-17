British actor Tilda Swinton has become the latest recipient of The Palm Dog Award.
The quirky and irreverent awards celebrate canine performances in all films screened at the Cannes Film Festival and the eccentric ceremony has become a cult fixture in the Cannes calendar on the last Friday of the festival.
Swinton attended the ceremony to collect the Palm Dog Collar on behalf of her trio of Springer Spaniels, who feature on screen with her in 'The Souvenir Part II', which she stars in with her daughter Honor and is showing in Director's Fortnight.
The Palm Dog was founded in 2001 by British film journalist Toby Rose to celebrate canines at Cannes.
In 2019 Quentin Tarantino was awarded the Palm Dog Collar on behalf of his canine actor, Sayuri, who won the award for her performance as Brandy in 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.
