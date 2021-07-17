Police in the South African city of Durban fire rubber bullets, tear gas, and stun grenades at alleged looters to prevent them people from stealing what's left at a warehouse - which stores a large quantity of alcohol.

The warehouse was initially looted of its stock during the week of deadly violence in South Africa which saw more than 200 killed. Now, as unrest starts to dwindle, members of the surrounding community have been helping themselves to beers and ciders outside the building.

The raid comes in the wake of an extended alcohol ban in the country as part of Covid-19 lockdown measures.