In pictures: Debris and devastation as deadly floods hit Europe

By Euronews
A woman looks at cars and rubble piled up in a street after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 16, 2021.   -   Copyright  Credit: AFP
Scores of people have been killed in Germany and Belgium after heavy rain caused rivers to burst their banks.

The vast majority of the deaths have been in western Germany. In North Rhine-Westphalia, governor Armin Laschet said the floods had “literally pulled the ground from beneath many people’s feet. They lost their houses, farms or businesses.” In Rhineland-Palatinate, where at least 60 people died, entire villages were destroyed.

In a provisional tally, the death toll in Belgium rose to 12 and five people were missing, local authorities and media reported early Friday. Most of the drowning victims were found around Liege, where the rain hit hardest.

Cars are covered in Hagen, Germany, with the debris brought by the flooding of the 'Nahma' river the night before.Credit: AP
Destroyed houses are seen close to the Ahr river in Schuld, GermanyCredit: AP
Regional authorities said several people in Blessem had died after their houses collapsed due to subsidence, and aerial pictures showed what appeared to be a massive sinkhole.Credit: AP
A man rows a boat down a residential street after flooding in Angleur, Province of Liege, BelgiumCredit: AP
A regional train sits in the flood waters at the local station in Kordel, GermanyCredit: AP
Aerial view shows an area completely destroyed by the floods in the Blessem district of Erftstadt, western Germany, on July 16, 2021.Credit: AFP
A van crushed by the torrents is pressed against a tree after the floods caused major damage in Bad Neuenahr-Ahrweiler, western Germany, on July 16, 2021.Credit: AFP
A car floats in the Meuse River during heavy flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021.Credit: AP
Light posts along a pathway of the Meuse river as it rises during flooding in Liege, Belgium, Thursday, July 15, 2021.Credit: AP
Destroyed houses are seen in Schuld, Germany, Thursday, July 15, 2021.Credit: AP
A woman walks up the stairs in her damaged house after flooding in Ensival, Vervier, BelgiumCredit: AP
Houses are submerged on the overflowed river banks in Erdorf, Germany, as the village was flooded Thursday, July 15, 2021.Credit: AP

