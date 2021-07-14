Protesters hold 'flash mob' rally in Yangon

Demonstrators protesting against the military takeover of Myanmar held a quick march before dispersing on Wednesday in Yangon, the country's largest city.

About fifty protesters chanted anti-military slogans and flashed the three-fingered protest salute.

Smoke bombs were used to provide a colourful atmosphere as they marched on a street in Pazundaung township in Yangon.

These quick flash mobs have replaced the all-day mass demonstrations against the military takeover that were held in February and March because of the deadly response of security forces.

The Assistance Association for Political Prisoners counts 906 people have been killed since the military takeover.

On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asked his Southeast Asian counterparts to jointly press for an end to violence in Myanmar.

He called for a return to Myanmar's democratic path and the release of all political prisoners in a video conference attended by the military-led nation's top diplomat.

The U.S. and European nations have been the most vocal opponents of the Myanmar military takeover that ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government in February.

Suu Kyi was arrested and detained with top members of her National League for Democracy party, including Myanmar's President Win Myint.