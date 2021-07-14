Beirut blast relatives scuffle with riot police

Angered by the lack of progress in investigating the cause of the massive Beirut port explosion, dozens of relatives of victims gathered late on Tuesday afternoon outside the home of caretaker Lebanese Interior Minister Mohamed Fehmi.
Some tossed wooden coffins to symbolise the victims into the grounds of his residence.
They then tried to storm Fehmi's home and scuffled with riot police who beat them with clubs.
The crowd was able to break down two metal gates leading to the building and at least two men suffered minor head wounds.
More than a dozen women dressed in black sneaked into the yard where they carried posters of their loved ones.
Another sprayed the entrance in red with the word "killer," as men pelted the building with tomatoes.
Family members are angry with Fehmi because he rejected a request by the judge investigating the explosion to question Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, who is one of Lebanon's most prominent generals and heads of the General Security Directorate.
More No Comment
Brazil protesters call for Bolsonaro resignation
Remains of French general who died in 1812 returned to France
Tense scenes in ransacked South Africa supermarket
Building Collapse Search Ongoing
SA police fire rubber bullets at Jabulani crowds
Virgin Galactic sucessfully completes first fully crewed spaceflight
Prisoners in Sydney climb onto prison roof
South Africa: violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg
Giant 3D cat becomes Tokyo’s latest photo hotspot
Protesters and police clash in Cuban capital in rare anti-government protest
California fires advance as heat wave covers West
Argentina fans celebrate Copa America triumph outside Maracana
Anti-Taliban militia deploy in Herat after insurgents seize districts
New York's gladiators fight in Central Park
Pope makes first public appearance since surgery