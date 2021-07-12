BREAKING NEWS
Giant 3D cat becomes Tokyo’s latest photo hotspot

At Tokyo’s busy shopping and business area of Shinjuku, a giant 3D cat is displayed on a 4K billboard to greet people. “I thought it was a real cat,” says a pedestrian while passing by and taking photos. Some students say the cat looks really cute and bigger than what they saw on social media.

