Protesters wearing giant heads representing Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel demonstrate under a sword of Damocles, calling for EU countries to withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty.
Protesters wearing giant heads representing Ursula von der Leyen, Mark Rutte, Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel demonstrate under a sword of Damocles, calling for EU countries to withdrawal from the Energy Charter Treaty.
More No Comment
Spain protest against homophobia after gay man murdered
The world`s tallest sandcastle has been built in Denmark
Search for dozens missing in deadly Japan mudslide
Pizza-making robot makes its debut in Paris
Thousands march in Bogotá gay pride celebration
Devastation in Japanese town after landslide sweeps away homes
Fatal wildfire in Cyprus
Brazilians protest against Bolsonaro over Covid-19 situation
Jim Morrison in Paris on the 50th anniversary of his death
Multi-story mural for hometown hero Messi
Search continues for some 20 people missing after landslides in Japan
'Little Sister' Statue of Liberty arrives to NYC's Ellis Island
Syria aid workers form human chain to protect cross-border 'lifeline'
Afghan forces guarding Bagram after US troops leave base
Heavy police presence as womens groups protest in Turkey