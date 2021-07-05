BREAKING NEWS
Pizza making robot

A new kind of pizzeria opens in the Beaubourg district of central Paris, and it comes with a twist: the service, from order-taking to cutting slices and putting the pizzas in boxes, is provided by robots. After "eight years of research and development, we managed to create this technology of the first pizza-making robot in the world," explains inventor Sébastien Roverso.

