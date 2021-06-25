Taliban fighters surrender weapons at government ceremony

Taliban fighters surrender their weapons at a ceremony organised by the Afghan government in the western city of Herat, as fighting intensifies between the insurgents and Kabul ahead of the withdrawal of US troops.
Vehicles, buildings wrecked in Czech Rep tornado
Indigenous protest Brazil bill that could weaken land rights
Thai protesters hold candlelight vigil to mark Siamese Revolution anniversary
Fishing flotilla sails to Irish parliament in protest of quotas
Dozens of Uighurs, Tibetans protest the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Scorching temperatures across Balkans cause disruption
Catalan separatist leaders walk free from prison
Otters in Oregon Zoo cool as ice amid heatwave
Slovenian siblings success in Spain bridge climb
Maya peoples hope to strengthen identity with ancient ball game
Cafe staffed with robots opens in Tokyo
COVID-19 restrictions ignored by French revellers for music festival
Presidential Palace hosts musicians for annual 'Fête de la Musique'
Revellers ignore order not to celebrate solstice at Stonehenge
Two buildings collapse in Bordeaux, injuring three