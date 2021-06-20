Today at Euro 2020: it's crunch time for Group A

What is happening at EURO 2020 on Sunday?

Italy will face Wales at 6pm CEST in Rome

Switzerland will play Turkey at 6pm CEST in Baku

What are today's key EURO 2020 talking points?

The Portuguese became the first team to score two own-goals in one game at the continental tournament, giving the Germans a 4-2 victory on Saturday.

Antoine Griezmann scored a second-half equaliser to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary, saving Les Bleus from the biggest upset of the tournament at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest.

Robert Lewandowski helped keep Poland alive at the European Championship by scoring a second-half equaliser in a 1-1 draw with Spain.

Sweden defender Victor Lindelof choked up and had to pass on a question at a news conference after being asked about missing his family back home. It came after Lindelof’s wife shared pictures on her social media account of their young son recognizing his father on an advertisement outside a store.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalić is facing questions about his future after his team failed to win either of its opening two matches at the European Championship.

Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne says he still has barely any feeling in the left side of his face after his injury in the Champions League final last month. De Bruyne fractured his nose and eye socket in a collision with Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger in the title match in Porto on May 29.

What happened on Saturday?

France and Hungary drew 1-1 in their Group F match in Puskás Aréna, Budapest

Germany beat Portugal 4-2 in their Group F game in Football Arena, Munich

Spain and Poland drew 1-1 in their Group E match in La Cartuja Stadium, Seville

Matthias Ginter, left, and Cristiano Ronaldo challenge for the ball during the Euro 2020 group F match between Portugal and Germany in Munich, June 19, 2021. Matthias Schrader/AP

Portugal's Danilo Pereira challenges Germany's Leroy Sane during the Euro 2020 group F match between Portugal and Germany in Munich, June 19, 2021. Christof Stache/AP

Antoine Griezmann of France scores the 1-1 equalising goal during the Euro 2020 group F match between Hungary and France in Budapest, 19 June, 2021. Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP

Hungary's Attila Fiola celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Euro 2020 group F match between Hungary and France in Budaptest, 19 June, 2021. Tibor Illyes/Pool via AP

Spain's Pablo Sarabia, center, and Poland's Kamil Glik, right, fight for the ball during their Euro 2020 group E match at La Cartuja stadium in Seville, June 19, 2021. AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, Pool

