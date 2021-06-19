Hungary holds France to 1-1 draw at Euro 2020

Antoine Griezmann scored midway through the second half of Saturday's first match to give France a 1-1 draw with Hungary and avoid the biggest upset of the European Championship.

Hungary took the lead in first-half injury time when Attila Fiola scored at a packed Puskas Arena in Budapest. But Griezmann equalised from just inside the penalty area after Hungary failed to clear Kylian Mbappe's cross from the right.

Mbappe had a late shot saved by Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.

The 67,215-capacity arena is the only stadium to be running at full capacity in this year's championship. Fiola latched onto the ball after Roland Sallai won a header down the left flank, burst into the penalty area and held off defender Raphael Varane before clipping the ball into the bottom corner.

World Cup champion France missed several good chances before Hungary's goal.