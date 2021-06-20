Statue of George Floyd unveiled in New York for Juneteenth

A six-foot statue of George Floyd, the Black man killed by a white policeman in Minneapolis in May 2020, is unveiled in Brooklyn as part of Juneteenth celebrations in New York.
The 800-pound bust, created by American sculptor Chris Carnabuci from Confront ART, will be displayed at Flatbush Junction for several weeks before moving to Union Square.
People dance to go-go music on Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, DC to commemorate Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States and became a federal holiday this year, after US President Joe Biden signed it into law.
"Racism is still very much problematic today, still very much embedded in the DNA of this country," says local educator Kevin Blanks.
More No Comment
Classic cars take part in 1000km Estonia retro rally
US-Mexico border event brings families together
Tens of thousands participants at 25th Vienna Pride Parade
Women from across Turkey hold Istanbul rally to defend rights
Ethiopian Orthodox believers celebrate St. Michael's day ahead of elections
River cleaning boat to help remove waste from Paris waterways
Murals on COVID-19 prevention hit Hanoi street
Palestinians clash with Israel police at Jerusalem holy site
'Psychic' Thai lion predicts weekend's Euro games
Skunk water used against Palestinian protesters
Elderly people fully vaccinated have fun at care home`s music festival
‘Ronaldo removed bottles - I’ll put them in front’
Derailed freight train that crushed homes
Police attempt to enter Berlin’s last hold-out squat
Black bear Takoda enjoys refreshing pool dip during hot summer’s day