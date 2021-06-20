BREAKING NEWS
euronews_icons_loading
Classic cars take part in 1000km Estonia retro rally

Around 300 vintage vehicles from Estonia, Latvia and Finland, produced between 1930 and the 1980s, take part in a 1000-kilometre retro rally across Estonia.

The five-day rally begins in Paide, a small town in the centre of the country, and the participants are making their first stop in Narva, on the Estonian-Russian border.

More No Comment